Head coach wants Havant to adopt killer instinct after letting Tring 'off the hook'

The latest loss came on the road at Tring, who ran out 29-27 victors in a tight contest courtesy of a last-gasp converted try.

But Havant will have left Hertfordshire wondering how they didn't come away victorious having led 17-0 and 27-17 at different stages of the match.

And head coach Knight wants his squad to learn from the loss - and make sure they're more ruthless when in winning positions moving forward.

He said: ‘On Saturday (against Tring), I do feel that we should have won, I’d asked the players for a fast start, obviously after last week (against Dorking) and we did it - the first half was very good - we managed to score quite quickly and by 20 minutes in the game we were 17-0 up.

‘But then it was almost like the boys took their foot off the gas the and we very much let Tring off the hook. We really should have put the foot on the throat and kept going for it, they came into the game and that gave them momentum and energy.’

Sean Shepherd, Wayne Dugan and Nathan Bellman bagged tries to put Havant 17-0 to the good inside 23 minutes.

But Tring stormed back with three tries in the space of 13 minutes to ensure it was 17-17 at half time.

Joel Knight's penalty and Shepherd's converted second try handed the visitors a 10-point advantage at 27-17, which surely they'd hold onto this time.