Heart of Hayling Boxing Academy goes from strength to strength

The Heart of Hayling Boxing Academy was established around a year ago and has gone from strength to strength.

This community-driven initiative is intended to offer children and teenagers a positive opportunity and the potential to enhance their lifestyle and personal development.

Ava Cochrane and Ellie Sherlock, who this week received award certificates, pictured with club mentor Knox White and Bob Hind

It is hoped Hayling will see a significant reduction in the number of young people engaging in antisocial behaviour as a result of the weekly boxing sessions.

Given that there is very little for the young people of Haylingg to do, especially in winter, the Academy brings young and old together and has seen a huge involvement from community figures such as firefighters, police officers and local school teachers.

The youngsters meet each Wednesday at the Hayling Island Community Centre, with coaches and trainers giving their time for free.

Knox White, the club mentor, is a former Navy PT Instructor and boxer, who was also a gun-runner competing at Earls Court three times for the Fleet Air Arm crew.

The Heart of Hayling Academy deliver the GB National Awards Programme, which was designed by Portsmouth’s Q Shillingford MBE.

He was a military physical trainer with 142 competitive fights and national titles to his name.

Youngsters can obtain six awards - three non-contact and three semi-contact.

The children can put their training towards qualifications like GCSEs and Duke of Edinburgh awards.

I was overcome by the welcome the youngsters gave me when I visited and their enthusiasm needs to be cherished.

A more wonderful bunch of children you could not find anywhere, and the trainers and instructors are just as enthusiastic.