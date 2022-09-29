Heartache for Waterlooville golfers as County Sevens run is halted at semi-final stage

Having come through four rounds this summer to reach the last four, they found the team based at the Dibden Golf Centre on the edge of the New Forest too strong.

Bramshott went on to beat Jersey’s Les Ormes in the afternoon final 5-2 – 41 years after their previous solitary Sevens win.

Waterlooville’s five-handicapper Gary Kimber had been down originally to be the tail-end Charlie, until Jay Jeram was moved to the back of the order after problems over a trolley.

The Waterlooville team (from left) Kevin Clayton, James Pinhorn, Bill Parker, Gary Kimber, Jay Jeram, Karl Udy and Dave Fauset. Picture by Andrew Griffin

Bramshott’s team all had caddies and Kimber was taken all the way to the 19th , where he eventually lost to four-handicapper Craig Whittington to give the 1981 winners the crucial fourth point and a place in the final.

Waterlooville – who won the Sevens in 1969 and 1998 – did at least have the consolation of winning the afternoon’s third and fourth-place play-off, beating Petersfield 4-3.

Sevens captain James Pinhorn, who works for the club’s pro James Crawford, could not get to Royal Winchester until lunchtime because of work commitments.

But by then, his team had been beaten, despite getting off to the best possible start.

Kevin Clayton, playing one place up the order due to the last-minute switch, crushed Matt Bennett 7&6 in the fourth match out.

But Bill Parker, who had won all four of his Sevens matches up to the semi-finals, was beaten 5&3 by Bramshott captain Stuart Davison, who was also giving up seven shots.

The top two matches were nip-and-tuck with nine-handicapper Dave Fauset getting seven shots off Bramshott’s Jordan Pidgley. But it was the latter who emerged victorious by one on the 18th after Fauset had won the 17th – but could only par the

last when a birdie was needed to force extra holes.

Waterlooville’s Karl Udy, who was off five and giving eight shots to Ian Binge, then won 2&1 to make it 2-2, leaving their final hopes hanging in the balance.

Youngster Seb Lowe, who was off five, was getting three shots from Craig Sly, who proved just that, winning 4&3.

Jeram, who was off 14, was called in for a half in his match with Alan Williams.

After lunch, Waterlooville stuck with the same order, and this time Parker got them off to a great start, beating Petersfield’s Jack Hayward 5&3.

Clayton then beat captain Steve Ford 4&3 to put Waterlooville in a strong position.

Fauset ended up all-square on 18 with five-handicapper Kip Wellstead, as both players opted not to go down the 19th.

Petersfield club captain Chris Castle beat Udy 2&1 despite giving up three shots, before seven-handicapper George Hayward levelled the match by beating Waterlooville’s Lowe 4&3.