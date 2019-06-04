Have your say

Outstanding performances from Heather Cubbage and Cerys Thomas saw them bring home the gold in the South of England Championships hosted at Bedford.

It was a dominant show as the City of Portsmouth pair showed their class.

Cerys Thomas is the South of England hammer champion

Great Britain international Cubbage won the discus with her most consistent series of throws ever.

It was a brilliant competition for the Andrew Neal coached talent who has been progressing very well in the early weeks of the summer season.

Four times she threw 46m plus in Bedford.

In the discus her best effort was 46.48m – more than 2m clear of nearest rival Samantha Callaway (44.33).

Seven of the south’s best in the under-20 women’s age group competed.

Welsh international Thomas, coached by Graham Arnold, won the hammer with an impressive distance of 50.61.

Cubbage made it a one-two for City with the silver and a distance of 46.26.

It was a repeat of the Hampshire Championships when Cubbage won the discus and Thomas took the hammer title.

The good results continued for City on the track.

Jacob O’Hara, coached by Steve Purser, ran very well in the under-20 men’s 5,000m to pick up a bronze (15min 39.72sec).

It was a very strong, competitive performance, especially in the middle of important exams with study taking much of the focus.

Cameron Walker-Powell ran well in the under-15s boys’ 3,000m.

He finished sixth with a 16-second personal best of 9min 46sec.

It continued his good form from the Hampshire Championships when he won the 1,500m title.