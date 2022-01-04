Highest number of finishers in nearly two years to make it fine start to 2022 for Southsea parkrun - plus all the latest from Lee-on-the-Solent, Fareham, Havant and Whiteley after festive events

In total, there were 460 finishers who completed the 5k course in the special New Year's Day event. Not since March 7 2020, just a week before parkrun in Britain was brought to an extended standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic, have a greater number of runners turned out.

On that morning nearly two years ago, there were a high number of 558 finishers who managed to complete the course.

City of Portsmouth Athletics Club's Robert Fryer recorded a course personal best time of 17mins 15secs as he was first home at Southsea on New Year's Day.

While Fryer's club-mate, Emma Jolley, was the first female to make it home to mark the opening Southsea parkrun of 2022 in a time of 20:32.

Southsea also saw a sizeable turnout for their Christmas Day event with 389 finishers completing the 5k course.

First finisher, Alex Teuten, appeared in a hurry to get back for the festive celebrations, coming home in a super-quick time of 15:01.

n Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun had more than 400 finishers for both their New Year's Day and Christmas Day events.

The seafront course marked the beginning of a new year with 434 runners making it home on Saturday, as James Moore was first back (17:14).

And parkrun enthusiasts put their festivities briefly on hold, with 419 competing the Lee course on Christmas Day.

n Fareham parkrun broke through the 200-barrier in terms of finishers for both the New Year's Day and Christmas Day events staged at Cams Hall Estate.

Course first-timer Craig Winfield was the first of the 231 runners who completed the course on Christmas Day (16:41).

There were slightly fewer in attendance at Fareham on New Year's Day (204) as Thomas Wallace was first home in a time of 17:54.

n At the Havant parkrun, there were 198 finishers in the New Year's Day event in what was the sole event staged at that particular course over the festive period.

But Whiteley welcomed runners to events twice over the Christmas festivities. Leo Smith was the first of 173 finishers who took part on New Year's Day.

While Josh Horner (18:24) led the 129 runners who participated in Whiteley's Christmas Day event.

Meanwhile, there were no parkruns staged at the Portsmouth Lakeside course over Christmas or to mark the start of a new year.

