Matty Hayward, centre, 15, is congratulated after taking a wicket in Havant's victory over Bashley. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Skipper Harry Gadd and George Metzger both hit half-centuries as they defeated top flight rivals Bashley Rydal by 76 runs at Havant Park.

Havant posted 182-4 after Gadd had won the toss and batted, before Bashley slipped from 66-3 to 106 all out in reply.

Gadd (50) and Pete Hopson put on 57 for the first wicket before Gadd and Metzger (55 off 41 balls) added 47 for the second.

Chris Stone, centre, is congratulated on his catch by Havant wicket-keeper George Metzer. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Real impetus was provided by Chris Stone, who came in at No 4 and thumped 40 off 21 balls with five fours and two sixes in a third-wicket stand of 66 with Metzger.

Bashley’s reply got off to the worst possible start when Richard Jerry trapped Will Tripcony leg before first ball.

Richard Hindley (3-15) and Matty Hayward (3-17) later combined to ensure Havant’s proud record of having not lost in the tournament since 2019 continued.

Portsmouth & Southsea’s hopes of a decent run in the competition were shattered by Calmore.

Chris Morgan, right, is back playing for Havant again after missing the 2022 season following knee surgery. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

P & S were skittled for 59 at Loperwood Park, and ended up on the receiving end of a nine-wicket thrashing.

Extras (15) top scored for the visitors, with wicket-keeper George Wilson (9) and opener Jack Davies (8) the highest with the bat.

Having reached 33-2, P & S lost eight wickets for just 27 runs with Dipanjan Dey (3-9) the leading wicket-taker.

Ben Johns dominated Calmore’s reply, hitting 41 of 29 balls in an opening stand of 55.

Havant's Richard Hindley, second right, has just taken another Bashley wicket. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Waterlooville were on the right side of another nine-wicket success when they travelled to Paultons.

First, Kiwi Josh McGregor (3-13) and Joseph Mitchell (3-16) impressed as Paultons were bowled out for 102 (Callum Barton) after being inserted.

Then McGregor and Archie Reynolds (19) put on 54 for the first Ville wicket in reply.

Dan Birch smote five fours and a six in his 18-ball unbeaten 32 as the visitors romped home in the 13th over.

Havant's Chris Stone takes a catch. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

McGregor ended on 47 not out, having hit three sixes and three fours in a 40-ball stay.

Highest score of the first round so far has been Ventnor’s 222-4 total against Trojans at Stoneham Lane.

Sri Lankan batter Dineth Thimodya was in stunning form, hammering 10 sixes and 10 fours in smacking 118 off only 57 balls.

He shared a 146-run first wicket stand with Henry Bartlett (58 off 34 balls).

Zach Wells bagged 3-9 off four overs in reply - including a maiden - as Trojans crashed to 17-4. There was no way back after that, and they ended on 97-8.

Fareham & Crofton visit Hartley Wintney for their first round tie on June 4, with Portsmouth hosting the Hampshire Academy the following Sunday - the same day Burridge host Sarisbury and Hambledon travel to Parley.