Historic quadruple moves Hayling Island’s Toby Burden further up list of Hampshire’s amateur golfing legends

His six-under par score – including an eagle and five birdies - equalled the course record and gave him a four-shot lead at lunch over Brabazon and Carris Trophy winner Darren Wright, from Rowlands Castle.

And with the former Great Britain and Ireland international the only other player to break par over 36 holes, Burden cruised to victory thanks to a level-par 70 after lunch.

Not only did he retain the Courage in the county strokeplay championship, he also kept the Cole Scuttle for the best total in the Courage and the county championship qualifier, at Stoneham, in May.

Hayling’s Toby Buden claimed the Courage, Trophy, Cole Scuttle, Hampshire Mid-Amateur Championship (trophy missing) and the Cullen Quaich – awarded to the Hampshire Order of Merit winner – at North Hants Golf Club. Picture by Andrew Griffin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And for the first time, the former EuroPro Tour also won the Hampshire Mid-Amateur Championship for the best score in the Over 35s category.

Burden turned 35 back in July – just two days too late to take part in the English Mid-Amateur Championship at Liphook, his favourite course – and watched last year’s Hampshire Mid-Amateur champion Stuart Archibald claim the Logan Trophy, beating county team-mate Martin Young in a play-off.

Burden was doubly determined to not only add the Mid-Am to his Hampshire haul of silverware since returning to the amateur ranks six years ago, but also retain the Cullen Quaich, awarded to the Hampshire Order of Merit winner.

Burden said: ‘To shoot 64 and match the amateur course record was great with what was at stake in terms of the four titles up for grabs.

‘I was four clear at lunch, but that wasn’t enough to make the afternoon stress-free.

‘Darren hits his driver so far around here it is scary.

‘That is the first time we have been paired together in an amateur event in a very long time, and it was really enjoyable to play with Darren.’

Burden also praised the condition of the North Hants course, and the work of golf course manager Sam Evans.

‘Golf courses have had a really difficult time this season with the heatwave and drought,’ he remarked. ‘But the course was in excellent shape, and the greens were great all things considered. Sam has done a really good job since moving to North Hants.’

Burden’s victory ensured a second Cullen Quaich in a row as the leading player on the 2022 Hampshire Order of Merit.

Completing the quadruple moved Burden up a number of places on the all-time Hampshire honours list, taking his total number of victories to nine, and tied in fourth with English Seniors captain Alan Mew. Martin Young, David Harrison and Kevin Weeks are the only three men ahead of him.

He also became first player after Weeks to win the men’s and youths’ county championship as well as the Courage Trophy, Pechell Salver and Cole Scuttle for the best 72-hole aggregate in the latter two events, in their amateur career.

Burden added: ‘It’s always great to find out you have matched the achievements, or even surpassed those, of the best amateurs Hampshire has ever seen.