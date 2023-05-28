Horse and cart stops play as Havant defeat Bournemouth in Southern Premier Cricket League

A horse and cart briefly stops play at Havant Park. Picture by Tim Rogers

The rider was seemingly oblivious to the game going on around him as he guided the horse over the outfield.

George Metzger continued his fine early-season form as Havant won by 59 run to move up to joint-second - on the same number of points as Burridge and Lymington after four games - behind leaders St Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire batter Fletcha Middleton was handed his Havant debut with the Vitality Blast now taking over from the first-class game for a few weeks.

Hampshire's Fletcha Middleton scored 30 on his Havant debut. Picture by Tim Rogers

The right-hander has been an ever-present in Hampshire’s opening six LV= Championship Division 1 fixtures, scoring 313 runs at 34.77 at the top of the order.

In his last SPL appearance - for Totton & Eling last summer - he had hit 70 against Havant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening alongside Pete Hopson, Middleton hit four fours and a six in a 31-ball 30 before he was dismissed.

Metzger came in at No 3 after Hopson (9) departed early, having hit 54 (v Totton & Eling, SPL) and 55 not out (v Bashley, T20) in his previous two visits to the crease.

Havant's George Metzger on his way to 95 against Bournemouth. Picture by Tim Rogers

This time he hit 95, with nine fours off 107 balls, before Connor Smith had him caught by Rob Pack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the second time Metzger had come close to a SPL ton for Havant, having been dismissed for 96 against the Hampshire Academy last summer.

With Harry Gadd hitting 40, Havant closed on 255-9 off their 50 overs.

Skipper Luke Webb (31) and Thomas Willoughby (24) put on 45 for the first Bournemouth wicket in reply.

The partnership was ended when Richard Hindley had the latter caught by Freddie Gadd off the third ball of his third over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hindley struck again when he clean bowled Webb and ended with 3-27 off 10 overs.

There were also good figures for opening bowler Sonny Reynolds, who finished with 3-26 after ripping out Bournemouth’s middle order - No 5 Lewis Freak (5), No 6 Ben Rogers (1) and No 7 Pack (0).

Bournemouth dipped to 141-7 and their final wicket fell on 196 when Metzger stumped Ollie Breckon off the bowling of Chris Stone (2-22).

Evergreen professional Gareth Berg took two early wickets as Burridge’s 100 per cent start to the Southern Premier League’s top flight was ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Hampshire all-rounder is still playing in the LV= Championship for Northamptonshire at the age of 42.

Replying to Lymington’s 200 all out total, Berg dismissed both Burridge openers cheaply.

First he removed South African Mathew Goles, who had scored 147 on debut against the Academy a fortnight earlier, trapped leg before for three.

Then Berg bowled Jack Paskins (11) as Burridge slipped to 33-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Hughes top scored with 39 at No 6 but Berg finished with 3-20 as Burridge were all out for 158 in the 46th over.

Mo Abbas (51) and Terry Crabb (38) top scored for Lymo after skipper Ben Rogers had won the toss and elected to bat.