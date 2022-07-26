Hovey top scored with 77 as Bedhampton, asked to chase US Portsmouth’s 225-4 total, sneaked home with their last-wicket pair at the crease.

Batting at No 4, Hovey struck 11 fours and a six in his highest ever league score - his only highest innings was 101 not out in a friendly three years ago against Pyestock.

Skipper Ross Basketter (56) had laid good foundations at the top of the Mariners order before Ekramul Basher (3-28 off three overs) had set up a tense finale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan White impressed as Waterlooville 2nds moved up into the second promotion place. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Basher (48 not out) and Ashraful Fuad (26 not out) had earlier shared a useful unbroken fifth wicket stand as US posted a competitive target.

Skipper Farai Shoko (56) and Brad Welfare (37) were also in the runs.

Nathan White impressed as Waterlooville 2nds moved up into the second promotion place.

With Ventnor 2nds losing a high-scoring fixture with Fawley 2nds, Ville took advantage by drubbing lowly Purbrook 2nds.

Batting at No 6, White top scored with 44 as Ville were bowled out for 201 (Nathan Snelling 4-38) - openers Harry McBride (31) and Tom Farley (32) the next highest scorers.

Will Chrystal (3-38) removed Purbrook openers Mohan Babu (9) and Joe McGlinchey (5) cheaply.

James Iles (31) top scored but White (3-22) and Matt Cook (3-8) ensured Purbrook were routed for 98 to lose by 101 runs.

Former Southern Premier League regular Neil Westhorpe hit 108 for the second week running for Ventnor.

After a ton against Mansbridge, he repeated the feat as the islanders amassed 261-5 off their 45 overs at Fawley.

Home opener Andrew Parratt struck 118 - his highest score since a career best 160 against Midhurst in 2010 - as Fawley won by two wickets with two overs remaining.

Jubin Karippai fell just short of his second Hampshire League century as Kerala 2nds thrashed Curdridge at Rugby Camp.

Karippai, who had started the 2002 season in the Southern Premier League with Gosport Borough, smacked 98 off 81 balls after his side had lurched to 5-3.

Nimal Valsan backed with a 63-ball 65 and Beli Sukumaran smote 29 off 14 balls at No 9 as Kerala finished on 295-9.

Karippai’s work was not yet done - he took 3-26 as Curdridge were restricted to 180-9.

Anish Babu blasted his maiden century as Solent Challengers dished out a huge defeat to Hythe & Dibden 2nds.

Batting at No 5, he smacked 15 fours and two sixes in racing to 100 not out off 71 balls.

He shared a 105-run stand for the eighth wicket with Alpi (35) before No 10 Rithin Panicker came in to blitz 36 not out off 16 balls - helping Babu put on an unbroken 59 for the ninth wicket as Solent ended on 351-8 (extras 39).

Fresh from doing damage with the bat, Panicker opened the bowling for Solent and dismissed both Hythe openers for ducks on his way to 3-28.

Ajith Unnikrishnan (3-14) and John Joseph (3-25) were also among the wickets as Hythe dipped to 106 all out to lose by a whopping 245 runs.

Simon Jones struck a defiant unbeaten 74 as his Portsmouth 3rds side were beaten by Southampton Travellers.

Asked to chase 260, Portsmouth’s top three mustered just 10 between them. Jones and James Boorah (37) offered resistance but the hosts closed on 190-8.

Ramnik Behar (117) had earlier compiled his second Hampshire League ton of the season as Travellers ran up 259-8. Simon Boorah (4-24) impressed with the ball, but Portsmouth conceded 33 wides in a total of 37 extras.

Lenny Field’s all-round efforts failed to inspire Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds to victory against Calmore 3rds.

After choosing to bat, 11-0 quickly became 11-3 and, though Field hit 47, the visitors were bowled out for 132.