Huge Waterlooville prospect Mark Chamberlain swaps plastering trowel to put everything into push to reach top of lightweight division ahead of Jeff Ofori Wembley Arena showdown

The Waterlooville fighter has swapped the plastering trowel to continue solely on his trail as a professional boxer.

Currently in camp for his first-ever 10-round contest when he faces 'tough' Jeff Ofori at Wembley Arena on Saturday week (March 19), Chamberlain says he's already feeling the benefits after quitting his job as a plasterer around six weeks ago.

The 23-year-old admitted having to train around working on site had always been difficult - and he's now hoping it's a decision which pays off as he looks to make it 10-0 as a pro when he faces Ofori.

Chamberlain said: ‘Something had to give, you only get one shot at boxing, so I had to knock work on the head. I’ve just got to perform and keep doing what I’m doing. The aim is to be a world champion, but who knows.

‘I just thought it would be more professional of me to stop working and do what I want to do - I’m not going to become rich being a plasterer - so I thought I’d give it a go boxing.

‘I’m 23 but I hope to have achieved a lot by the time I’m 30. I want to get something out of it and I want to be able to live my life comfortably.

‘It’s a big weight off my shoulders because before I was having to get up at like five in the morning, go for a run, go to work for the day, head over to Southampton (for training), then I wasn’t getting home until seven or eight o’clock at night.’

Chamberlain told how initial plans were for his upcoming bout to be for the WBA international lightweight title.

However, belt criteria required one of trainer Wayne Batten's leading prospects to have at least been involved in one 10-round contest, which Chamberlain has not in his previous nine pro contests.

But with the possibility of a first pro title shot on the horizon, Chamberlain insisted he would be foolish to overlook his next opponent Ofori.

He added: ‘To be honest, it was meant to be a title fight this one - the title I was going for was the WBA international. The criteria for that, the WBA said you have to had fought at least one 10-rounder, I haven’t had a 10-rounder so that didn’t apply to me at this stage.

‘I know he’s a tough contender (Jeff). I know he’s done the distance with Archie Sharp. I never look past my opponents, I know he’s going to come to fight, I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing.