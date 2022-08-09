The Pompey Problem took Virgil Ortzi Jr further than he’d ever been taken before at the Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas.

But McKinson, 28, suffered two knockdowns en route to his corner throwing in the towel in the ninth round after the second of them.

Ortiz Jr had claimed six first round knockouts on his way to entering the ring with a 18-0 professional record. For McKinson, it was his first pro defeat after 22 successive wins - starting in October 2014 and including four in his home city of Portsmouth - had taken him onto the world stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikey McKinson catches Virgil Ortiz Jr in their WBO welterweight contest. Picture by Golden Boy Promotions

That’s a level he believes he belongs at following a gutsy performance in what was his second fight in America in six months.

McKinson said afterwards: ‘My pride is a bit damaged, it’s the first time I’ve tasted defeat.

‘I was losing the fight, but there was never a time that I felt I was going to get stopped.

‘His body shots are mad. I tried to have a good poker face but they are solid shots.

Mikey McKinson and Virgil Ortiz Jr after their WBO welterweight contest. Picture by Golden Boy Promotions

‘I don’t belong at domestic level. I belong at world level. I’m very proud of where I’ve come. Not just my city of Portsmouth, but for my country. Not many are queueing up to fight Ortiz.’

Ortiz Jr also paid tribute to McKinson, saying: ‘He’s the hardest fighter I’ve fought. I can say that.

‘I was like are they hurting him (his punches) or not? ‘To say he’s the hardest guy I’ve prepared for is an understatement. I’m going to see him at the top.’

McKinson had been due to initially fight Ortiz Jr in March, but the American pulled off late on due to illness. In a hastily-arranged bout, McKinson then won a unanimous points verdict against Alex Martin.

Mikey McKinson takes on Virgil Ortiz Jr in their WBO welterweight contest. Picture by Golden Boy Promotions

His desire to fight stateside, and his willingness to take on Ortiz Jr, has gone down well in the boxing world.

McKinson took to Twitter to comment: ‘Both times I’ve fought in The US I’ve been welcomed so well, gained so many new supporters both times, the media love me, the boxing world respect me so much too.’

He added: ‘Hopefully I start getting more publicity and respect back home now, or I’m staying out here’ followed by a laughing emoji.

McKinson’s tweet attracted lots of positive replies.

Mikey McKinson enters the arena in Texas ahead of his fight with Virgil Ortiz Jr. Picture by Golden Boy Promotions

Rob Dean wrote: ‘100% your name needs to be in more conversations when we talk about the welterweight division! You took Ortiz further than he's ever had to go and you've made Portsmouth proud! ‘

PompeyDog added: ‘You had a great interview as well Mikey - honesty, humility, humour - Golden Boy were clearly delighted with the show - their boy got tested and the crowd were buzzing. We know you wanted 12 rounds but you smashed out a great performance.’

Alan Lodge tweeted: ‘Superb performance, this is just the beginning for you. Definitely world level.’