Benny Howell returned to Hampshire after a decade away

In the latest in our exclusive columns, he talks about why it was such an easy move to make, recovering from a recent calf injury, and what Hawks fans can expect from him over the remainder of T20 season…

‘The injury was very frustrating. It happened at the end of March and was something we thought initially was only going to be a couple of weeks.

‘Then that was extended to between four and six weeks – then it just didn’t quite recover.

‘I thought I was going to miss most of the Blast, so it is good to be back.

‘I didn’t really stress about it too much – it was out of my control – but it was frustrating because I was back at my old club having been away for ten years and you want to be ready for the start of the competition you’ve been signed for.

‘Now I’ve been in for a few games I’m feeling good. I just want to show people what I can do.

‘The game with Essex on Friday is a big game for us. I haven’t played a home game this summer, but from what I’ve seen we’re strong at The Ageas Bowl.

‘We have three home games coming up and it is in our hands.

‘Pressure situations seem to get the best out of this team. When you play against Hampshire you definitely get a sense they want to win – they’re hungry – and it’s something you feel even more so being in and around the changing room.

‘We hate losing – everyone does – but as a team, Hampshire really, really don’t like losing. We just want to win.

‘There were two main reasons for coming back: I wanted to win more trophies and be at a team who are going to compete; and I still want to improve as a cricketer and develop myself.

‘Having the facilities we do at Hampshire and the way the coaching staff and squad are, I felt I was only going to get better here and so far I’ve seen everything I hoped for.

‘Hampshire feels like home. I feel really comfortable here and the culture and the way the set-up is run – they let everyone express themselves and be the best version of themselves they can be – definitely helps.

‘I’m looking forward to Friday and the remaining games and believe we can step up again, win and get to the qualifiers.

‘I want to contribute as much as I know I can. I’m always going to give it my best and I never give up.

‘Fans can expect me to go out with the bat and try and hit as many sixes as I can from pretty much the first few balls, and with the ball normally get a few wickets and not go for many runs, with plenty of change ups. I may even bowl some spin if the wicket suits.

‘Hopefully I can entertain in that way and help Hampshire be successful.’