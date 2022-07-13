Brian Davidson has moved his Warriors Boxing Gym into new, larger premises on Downley Road, Havant Photo by Alex Shute

Davidson has taken over another unit on Downley Road, Havant, that was next to the one he had been using since starting his gym with Tony Oakey six years ago.

Since 2017, Davidson has been running the operation himself and last year managed to get Warriors ABC official accredited.

The club’s first show, at Leigh Park WMC, was held in February with a second planned at the same venue in October and two more already inked in for 2023.

Gym owner Brian Davidson sparring with Gary Monger in the ring.

‘I was constantly having to turn people away,’ said Davidson, ‘because we didn’t have the space.

‘Now we’ve got probably three times the space we had before. Now I won’t have to turn anyone away. We can take more kids off the streets and send them down a good path.’

At present, Davidson’s gym is only open in the evenings but he has plans to extend those hours to the daytime in the next couple of months.