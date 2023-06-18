John Turner took 3-17 as Hampshire thrashed T20 Blast South group leaders Surrey at The Oval. Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

A brilliant collective bowling performance by the defending champions, led by the impressive John Turner’s 3-17, resulted in Surrey being bowled out for just 124 in 19.2 overs.

Ben McDermott, with a hard-hit 50 off 38 balls, and James Vince, who finished with a superb 62 not out off 40 balls, then ensured a Hampshire stroll to victory with an opening partnership of 92 in exactly 11 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The in-form Vince, who has now scored 476 runs in ten innings in this season’s Blast at an average of 79.33, saw the Hawks home in the company of Toby Albert.

It was a first T20 win for Hampshire against Surrey in nine attempts, going back to July 2015.

Vince hit two sixes and seven fours, his last a pull off Sean Abbott to end the game.

McDermott ramped his fellow Australian international, paceman Abbott, for four and six from successive balls in the second over of Hampshire’s reply and he later top-edged a hook at Tom Lawes for another maximum before falling to Gus Atkinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His 92-run stand with Vince equalled Hampshire’s T20 best for the first wicket against Surrey, by Michael Lumb and Jimmy Adams at the Ageas Bowl in 2009.

Jamie Overton, with three sixes and five fours in a powerful 45 from 24 balls, was the only Surrey batsman to make a score of note as Turner, Chris Wood (3-20) and Nathan Ellis (3-21) exerted an almost total stranglehold.

Surrey, joint top of the South group alongside Somerset at the start of the game, with seven wins from their first nine matches, lost their first five wickets for just 32 after being put in. At the halfway point, they were 39-5.

Only an extraordinary 56-run stand in a mere 3.1 overs between Overton and Tom Curran – particularly extraordinary in the context of the rest of the innings – hauled Surrey’s total up to something defendable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their partnership was a seventh wicket T20 record for Surrey against Hampshire, beating the 52 put on by Zafar Ansari and Gareth Batty at the Ageas Bowl in 2012.

When Surrey captain Jordan mishit Ellis to deep mid off to go for 17, it left the total 53-6 from 12.4 overs, and his team in disarray.

But Overton pulled Benny Howell’s medium pace for a huge six into the second tier of the JM Finn Stand to begin a much-needed revival in the 14th over. Howell’s delivery had also been a no ball, giving Overton the chance to muscle the next ball, a free hit, over wide mid wicket for another six as the over ultimately cost 20 runs.

Nineteen more were plundered from the 15th over, with Overton taking three fours and a pulled six off James Fuller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curran then joined in the fun by pulling Wood for six and then creaming the left-arm seamer through extra cover for four before being caught at long on for an 11-ball 22 later that over.

Turner returned to bowl Sunil Narine off his back pad, and Overton’s fine knock was ended in the 19th over when Ellis fired a full ball through another attempted big hit.

Last wicket pair Atkinson and Lawes came together with still nine balls of the innings to be bowled but they could not manage to see out the 20 overs, with Wood bowling Atkinson for five behind his legs.

Wood had actually started Surrey’s struggle by forcing Will Jacks to chip the fifth ball of the game to mid wicket, to go for a duck, and Laurie Evans (1) skied Turner to mid on in the second over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Curran clubbed Ellis to mid off in the fifth over, and Jamie Smith had only made two more runs than Curran when he fell for nine in the next over, mis-hitting the pacy Turner to mid on.