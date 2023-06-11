In-form George Metzger hits another half-century as Havant thrash Hampshire Academy in Southern Premier League

Havant's Chris Stone batting against the Hampshire Academy. Wicket-keeper is Ben Feeney, who the previous weekend was playing for Havant 2nds. Picture by Martyn White

The wicket-keeper batter top scored with 70 as Havant amassed 367-8 declared - before bowling their visitors out for 152.

Metzger had previously scored 54 (v Totton & Eling) and 95 (v Bournemouth) in SPL action, while also hitting 55 not out in a T20 Cup victory over Bashley.

This time he hit just four boundaries in a 106-ball stay at the crease, sharing an 83-run stand for the fourth wicket with Chris Stone (57).

Havant's Chris Stone batting against the Hampshire Academy. Picture by Martyn White

There was a third half-century for ex-skipper Chris Morgan, who struck an unbeaten 51 off 56 balls batting at No 7.

The Academy never looked like getting close to their target after being reduced to 54-3.

First, Morgan - bowling as first change - removed Sam Ashman (8) before Richard Jerry (3-53) dismissed Tom Cheater and Dom Kelly.

Matthew Falconer top scored with 29 before Sonny Reynolds had him caught by Ben Walker.

Havant opener Pete Hopson batting against the Hampshire Academy. Picture by Martyn White

Richard Hindley (3-10) picked up cheap late wickets, and the Academy were all out for 152 - to lose by 115 runs - when Hindley caught and bowled Ollie Cordery.

Keeping wicket for the Academy was Ben Feeney, who the previous weekend had played for Havant 2nds in a SPL Division 3 win over Fareham & Crofton.

*Skipper Charlie Gwynn led by example as defending champions St Cross extended their lead to 35 points.

He top scored with 67 before taking five wickets as St Cross triumphed by 77 runs at Alton.

Coming in at 112-3, Gwynn hit eight fours in his 107-ball stay, adding 78 for the fourth wicket with Charlie Mumford (57).

Joseph Lewis (51) and Jack Bransgrove (31) had earlier put on 58 for the first wicket after Gwynn had chosen to bat.

No 7 Simon Beetham (35 not out off 26 balls) added further runs before St Cross declared on 291-7 (Tom South 4-72).

Alton were staring down the barrel of a heavy loss at 82-6, but Michael Heffernan (41) and No 8 Tom Andrews (47) added 89 for the seventh wicket.