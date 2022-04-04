In pictures: Havant Ladies Sirens record stunning whitewash win over table-topping rivals Portsmouth Valkyries 2nds on final day while first-team see off Oxford Harlequins Women all at Hooks Lane

The third-placed hosts ran in seven tries on their way to recording a whitewash 39-0 triumph over the league leaders to end the campaign in some style.

Lydia Cronin and Steph Wyatt (both two) along with Amy Brittan, Kirstie Hopkins and Mary Jane Pierre were Havant's scorers.

Portsmouth Valkyries now face an anxious wait to see if they are crowned champions with Crawley Ladies hosting Farnham in their final fixture of the season this weekend currently sitting three points off the table-toppers in second spot.

n Havant Ladies' first XV ran out 65-7 victors over Oxford Harlequins Women in their NC 1 South West (west) clash at Hooks Lane.

With their final game of the season to come at Cheltenham Ladies 2nds this weekend, they are guaranteed a third-placed finish in the division.

Havant Ladies Sirens player Amy Brittan holds off an opponent

Havant Ladies Sirens' Kirstie Hopkins embarks on a run forward

Rebecca Vaughan stays strong for Havant Ladies Sirens

Emi Sutton firing over a conversion in Havant Ladies' win over Oxford Harlequins Women