Taking part in the seafront 5k event in an Disney film Incredibles Mr Muscle costume, Pegler completed a century of Lee parkruns along – taking his overall tally to 170 finished – making it home in a time of 20mins 58secs.

It proved to be a day of celebration all-round as the Lee event was staged for the 300th time, since first being launched in July 2015.

To mark the special occasion, Fareham Running Club's James Hughes led the way (17:19) while City of Portsmouth AC teenager Lila North was the first female back of the 438 finishers who turned out to be part of a landmark day (19:58).

n Havant parkrun recorded their highest finishing number since the turn of the year with 281 runners completing the Staunton Country Park track.

Heading things up was first-time visitor Steve Green, making it back in a time of 17:54. City of Portsmouth AC's Charlotte Oakley was the first female home (21:27).

There were identical finishing numbers for the second week in succession at the Fareham parkrun.

John Mills was the first of the 247 runners who made it around the 5k Cams Hall Estate distance (18:07), while British Military Fitness runner Tina Al-Romaithi led the way in the female section (21:14).

n Female runner Cassie Thorp recorded a Southsea parkrun personal best time for herself as she headed up the 375 finishers at the seafront course 5k (17:21).

Adam Joseph Dart followed behind, making it home in a time of 17:43.

Elsewhere in the city parkrun events, Denmead Striders' led the 145 finishers at the Portsmouth Lakeside course (18:24). Baffins Fitclub first-time visitor Jo Wikins was the first female.

Great Salterns parkrun welcomed 85 finishers with Sonny Locke (19:55) and Anna Smith-James (23:10) heading up the male and female sections respectively.

