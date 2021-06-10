Injured Fareham & Crofton CC opener Tom Kent ‘so gutted’ at facing potential six-week Hampshire League lay-off

Fareham & Crofton's Tom Kent suffered a dislocated finger in his side's Hampshire League loss to Sway

Sway were in the closing overs of their innings when wicketkeeper Kent went to take a leg-side wide, didn’t take the ball as cleanly as he would have liked – and ended up in hospital with the ring finger on his left-hand dislocated.

‘Having the finger put back in place was very painful. Simultaneously, while I was in A & E Sway’s bowlers ripped through our top order,’ he explained.

Kent, who made 97 in Fareham’s opening league win at Andover the previous week and had been in good nick in the pre-season games, added: ‘I’m so gutted about it.

‘I put in a lot of effort in pre-season to get everything right, started the season well and then this happens.

‘The doctor estimates it takes six weeks to heal, but hopefully it will be a bit shorter. I have a follow-up appointment next week, when I should find out a bit more.

“I really can’t thank Sway enough. They were very supportive, offering ice packs and lifts to the hospital etc.’

Havant name an unchanged side for their Southern Premier League top flight visit to Burridge.

Havant: Ben Walker, Pete Hopson, George Metzger, Harry Gadd, Simon Loat, Chris Morgan, Jez Bulled, Richard Hindley, Fred Gadd, Alf Taw, Richard Jerry

Josh Hill chases a second consecutive win under his captaincy as Sarisbury visit St Cross Symondians 2nds in SPL Division 1.

Sarisbury: J Hill, Rawlins, Bolton, Lovett, Sanders, FRranklin, Wright, S Hill, Bradley, Jewell, Orr.

Second-placed Waterlooville host SPL Division 2 leaders OTs & Romsey,

Ville: Archie Reynolds, Alex Shephard, Namish Verma, Sonny Reynolds, Jon Hudson, Dan Birch, Tim Jackson, Sam Robinson, Ashan Silva, Harry McBride, Sam Hillman

Table-topping Hambledon are forced to make one change for their SPL Division 3 visit to winless Hythe & Dibden.

Jonty Oliver has a Churcher’s College match at Ryde School on the IOW.

Hambledon: Le Clerq, McGovern, G Marshall, Glanfield, Pratt, Butcher, J Marshall, Khan, Hardman, Harding, Restall.

Gosport Borough take on Basingstoke 2nds without the unavailable Mark Toogood, while skipper Lee Harrop could be a doubt after picking up a slight hamstring injury last weekend.