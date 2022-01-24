'It was a fantastic weekend - apart from the result on the Saturday' - head coach Will Knight on 'great experience' of overnight stay in Havant's North Walsham defeat

Havant's Ben Holt picked up a try in a losing cause at North Walsham Picture: Neil Marshall

Havant' s playing and coaching staff set off on Friday night for their Saturday showdown with fourth-placed North Walsham - a side with a formidable home record this season.

But the breaking up of the near 450-mile round trip did not prove decisive as the visitors suffered a 21-12 loss.

It was the first time in a number of years Havant have stayed in a hotel on the eve of an away fixture - and an experience Knight said he and the players enjoyed.

In fact, he stated the weekend could not have gone any better - apart from the all important match result and second-half showing in Norfolk.

‘We went up on Friday, we stayed up in a hotel, then went to the ground on Saturday,’ Knight revealed.

‘It's too long of a drive to do that and be successful - it's probably a big part of why they're so successful at home. I think quite a few teams try to do it in one day.

‘It was a great experience, it was a fantastic weekend - apart from the result on the Saturday.

‘I think the boys really enjoyed it. The club really pushed the boat out and looked after all the players, that's nice, and a bit of reward for the effort they've put in. Every aspect of the weekend was positive - apart from the result and the second half.’

North Walsham have lost just once at home all season and made a blistering start with two early tries helping them open up a 12-point lead inside 10 minutes.

But a refreshed Havant after their overnight stay ensured the scores were even at 12-12 going into the interval with replies from Tam Lindsay and Ben Holt.

A tight second half would be decided by the boot of North Walsham's Will Hodgson, whose three successful penalties after the restart ensured the hosts ran out 21-12 victors to make it six wins from seven on home turf this season.

