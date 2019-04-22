It was all about getting the win but Gosport Borough still have plenty to do in survival bid

Have your say

Charlie Davis hit the vital winner from the penalty spot for Gosport Borough against Wimborne Town but manager Craig McAllister says the team still have plenty to do in their Southern League premier division south survival fight.

Borough stated out of the relegation thanks to Davis keeping his cool and netting the late goal for a 1-0 success at Privett Park.

That was after Ibra Sekajja had won a penalty while main rivals Walton Casuals, who are in the final relegation place, beat Kings Langley to stay a point behind.

It is still all to play for in the race to stay up.

McAllister said: ‘This was all about getting three points and we dug in to get over the line.

‘How we did it didn't matter. We started brightly, dominated territoy and showed a lot of energy.

‘What we didn't do was put the ball in the net.

‘You have got to score when you are on top.

‘The longer we went without a goal the more we tried to force it.

‘Players become more desperate and try things they wouldn’t normally do.

‘I thought we defended well though and our goalkeeper didn't have a lot to do.

‘The experience of Ibra got us the penalty and Charlie Davies showed great temperament to stick it away.

‘It was a big penalty with a lot riding on it but he kept his nerve.’

The key winner for Gosport arrived just five minutes from the end.

Sekajja was upended in the area and Charlie Davis buried his spot-kick into the bottom corner for what proved to be the vital winner.

It settled the nerves that had been evident throughout with so much on the line.

Borough know they have survival in their own hands but that doesn’t mean they can take anything for granted.

Walton Casuals will be feeling positive after their own Easter Monday win while Met Police are a strong side.

McAllister added: ‘The win puts us in the driving seat going into the final game of the season.

‘There is still plenty to do because we are up against a good side in Met Police.

‘I prefer that, though, because we have played better against the top sides.’