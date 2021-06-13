It’s 11 wins in a row for Hambledon CC as their three men’s XIs enjoy another weekend clean sweep

Chris Pratt hit an unbeaten 35 as Hambledon claimed a fourth straight Southern Premier League Division 3 victory. Picture Ian Hargreaves

All six bowlers used took a wicket as lowly Hythe & Dibden were bowled out for 134 at Ridge Meadow.

Hambledon lost just three wickets en route to their latest victory which sees them top the table with an average of 22 points - more than four points better than second-placed Gosport Borough.

James Restell (2-35) took the first two wickets to fall before Will Hardman (1-24) accounted for opener Tom Gates (23).

Skipper Tom Richards (26) was top score while Spencer Le Clerq (2-7), Henry Glanfield (2-17) and George Harding (2-23) all picked up two wickets.

Openers George Marshall (27) and Dan McGovern (25) gave Hambledon a solid start in reply before Chris Pratt and captain Le Clerq came together at 77-3.

They added an unbroken 55 for the fourth wicket with Pratt ending unbeaten on 35 and Le Clerq on 19 not out.

Remarkably, Hambledon’s three men’s adult teams are all still protecting 100 per cent league records. In all, they have won all 11 of their games in 2021.

The 2nds are second in Division 4 South of the Hampshire League after their fourth straight victory - a tense 12-run triumph against Curdridge.

And the 3rds are second in Division 5 South East after thrashing Rowner 2nds by 111 runs.

Chris Glanfield claimed 3-36 as Hambledon 2nds defeated Curdridge.

Lewis Le Clerq top scored with 28 as Hambledon were restricted to 142-8, and Curdridge could have considered themselves favourites at 106-4.

But Hambledon captain Mark Le Clerq (2-26) claimed a key wicket when he bowled his opposite number Jules Leigh (32).

Glanfield, the fifth bowler used by Hambledon, took the last two wickets as Curdidge could only manage 130-7.

Former Hampshire spinner Ian Turner - 24 first class matches for the county between 1989-1992 - made his second Hampshire League appearance of the season, and was the only Hambledon bowler not to take a wicket!

Hambledon 3rds’ middle order dug them out of trouble against Rowner before their bowling attack wreaked havoc.

After collapsing from 62-1 to 66-5, James Miller (41) and Wayne Norman (39) helped take their side to 171 (Adam Smyth 3-19, James Trinder 3-32). With an 88-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Rowner’s reply began badly when skipper Harry Cox was out for a four-ball duck and No 3 Chris Davis also failed to score.

It got worse as Rowner reached 19-3, only to lose three more wickets for the addition of two runs.

Rowner were staring down the barrel of real embarrassment at 34-9 before No 8 Simon Smith top scored with 18 in a last-wicket stand of 26 with Trinder (9 not out).