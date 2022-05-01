The first three days had set up the tantalising prospect of Lancashire needing 342 more runs and Hampshire requiring 10 wickets.

But light rain swept over The Ageas Bowl from around 10.30am, throughout the morning and afternoon.

Even with the prospect of a result evaporating, Hampshire were still keen to get onto the field to enhance their over rate – which sat at -1.

Groundstaff sweep water off the cover as rain delays play during day four of the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Hampshire and Lancashire at The Ageas Bowl. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

But conditions never improved and umpires Rob White and Nick Cook finally confirmed the draw at 5pm to the backdrop of both sets of players kicking footballs around.

Both sides claim 12 points each, and means Lancashire’s unbeaten run in first class cricket at Hampshire stretches to 33 years.

‘It is frustrating because we worked hard to get into a position on day four to go and win the game but it isn’t something we can control,’ said Hampshire skipper James Vince.

‘We saw last night in the six overs there was still some encouragement with the new ball and I think Dawson and Organ would have played a part today as well.

‘They would have had the pressure of 340 behind and I felt there was more in this wicket than at Canterbury last week to take the 10 wickets. I would have liked to think we would have got over the line.

‘We didn’t anticipate not bowling a ball today, I hadn’t even checked the forecast, it hadn’t crossed my mind. It is annoying because it has hardly rained.

‘The reason we stayed was to get that over back, but there isn’t a lot we can do about that now. We are mindful of the over rate but we were a bit surprised by the forecast.’

Lancashire captain Dane Villas added: ‘It is a bit disappointing as we were shaping up for a great game for both teams. A draw against a good side like this is okay, especially looking at the season ahead - there is still a long way to go.

‘It was two really good bowling attacks. If you look at the pitch you know it is going to be really difficult against them, and I’m sure they’d say the same about us. You want these types of games.

‘We have achieved everything we wanted to and more. Two good hard-fought wins and then to come here and get a result is quite nice. We are really happy with how we started the season.’

Hampshire’s fifth game of the Championship season starts against Gloucestershire at The Ageas Bowl next Thursday.