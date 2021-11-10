Havant RFC youngsters at the Premiership Rugby Cup festival at London Irish

As a result, junior festivals have also returned to the sporting calendar, writes OLI DICKSON-JEFFORD.

The Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup was held at London Irish, featuring under-11 and under-12 grassroots teams from London, Surrey, Hampshire - including Havant - Berkshire and Sussex.

The Rugby Cup has been running for nearly two decades and has seen more than 100,000 children take part.

Havant youngster Viola Elvy, 10, was one of the youngsters enjoying the latest festival. ‘I’m quite excited today,’ she said. ‘I’m playing with my friends so it’s a very good experience. It’s fun when we can mess around and laugh at the end of matches or in training sessions.’

The competition was a fantastic spectacle for those in attendance, with the highly competitive fixtures providing a meaningful platform for youngsters to develop their rugby skills.

Graduates of the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup have gone on to play for Premiership clubs, including Louis Lynagh at Harlequins and Callum Chick at Newcastle Falcons.

London Irish star Kyle Rowe, who attended the tournament just 24 hours after scoring a hat-trick against Saracens, said: ‘It’s great to see all the kids back, especially after Covid.

‘Covid’s been hard for everyone, with kids not being able to come and play rugby and be with their friends. Now that restrictions are over it’s great to see the kids out and having fun.

‘I think [the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup] was really big in my development. It just got me into playing, just having fun and just loving the game really. It looks like it’s been a real success.’