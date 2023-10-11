James Peters (back row, far right) at the Team GB Paris 2024 sailing team announcement, held at St. Pancras International station in London. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Aged 16, he was nominated for BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year having won World, European and national youth titles in the space of a month in 2008.

Stardom beckoned for a virtuoso sailor who breezed through his piano exams at school and was a confident public speaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But his destiny of reaching the Olympic Games would remain out of reach for 15 years and it would take a career change, retirements and a whole lot of heartache to earn his place on Team GB.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That finally arrived yesterday when he was among ten sailors named by the British Olympic Association as the first Team GB athletes selected for next year’s Paris Games.

Peters and Fynn Sterritt will compete in the men’s skiff , following in the footsteps of Tokyo 2020 gold medallists Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell.

“Early on, I definitely believed I’d get to the Olympics,” said Peters. “I had that ignorant confidence of youth. Then, when you work through it, I realised it was going to be pretty tough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Peters joined the national squad in 2012, five of the top ten 49er boats in the world were British.

He found that those junior accolades meant little and he’d joined the longest queue in the sport to earn endorsement for international events, culminating in the Olympics.

“It took us four or five years to get to the top of the world, which is about right,” said Peters. “But it took us more than ten years to get to the top in Britain.”

Having been a training partner at Rio 2016, Peters thought he’d cracked the code in partnership with Sterritt in the lead-up to Tokyo 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They struck World Cup gold in 2018 and 2019 on Olympic waters and reached No.1 in the world just months before the original dates for the Games.

But Peters and Sterritt were ‘beaten fair and square’ in domestic selection races by Bithell and Fletcher.

It was a grievous blow that nearly ended Peters’ career, provoking him to pursue a different path and take a job as a consultant at Deloitte.

“We’d been full-time for six years and I felt like I needed a different environment for a while, to clear my head,” he recalled. “I didn’t want to just roll on to another cycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a really good opportunity there to work with some good people and there was this feeling of, just, ‘maybe I should get on with life.’

“Working with Deloitte did make me realise that we were in a unique situation. Not many people can say they can make the Olympics and have a realistic chance of winning a medal.

“I came back because I realised the opportunity we had.”

Now the undisputed number ones in the 49er, Peters and Sterritt won European bronze in 2022 and finished ninth at August’s World Championships to qualify Team GB for the Games.

Regarding next year’s trip to Paris, he said: “It’s something I’ve been dreaming about since the age of 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s taken a long time, but that’s why it’s such a big deal.

“We were there, we were good enough to be there and competing for a medal, we just didn’t get the opportunity. Now we’ve got it, and it’s pretty exciting.”