'I've got my own little bit of history now' - Mickey Parker reacts as ferocious British title showdown with Dave Thomas claims 'Toe The Line' BKB blog fight of the year honour

Mickey Parker lets out a roar after his bruising BKB British cruiserweight title win over Dave Thomas

Leigh Park bare-knuckle boxer Parker's bruising knockout title win was selected as the pick of the bouts within the sport from last year by 'Toe The Line' BKB blog panel duo of George Glinski and Paolo Lucci their streamed annual awards show.

What's more, Glinski claimed the bruising showdown stands in the 'top-three all-time' BKB fights after Parker sensationally continued with a broken ankle and recovered from a first-ever knockdown in the sport to land a devastating knockout blow to Thomas, who also broke his ankle on his way to the ground following a ferocious round three knockout.

The sensational victory saw Parker, 39, achieve a lifelong ambition of becoming a British champion after collecting the vacant cruiserweight crown at the 02 Indigo in August.

Seemingly content with his BKB achievements at that point, the tough fighter is now preparing for one last hurrah with a shot at world cruiserweight champion, Bournemouth-based, Carl Hobley in April.

And Parker says winning 'Toe The Line' BKB blog's fight of the year award has made him even more hungry to claim another title this year.

He said: ‘I’m the first one to say it takes two to tango, it’s not just me, it’s him (Dave Thomas) as well.

‘The really nice thing is in their interview (‘Toe The Line’ BKB 2021 awards) they put it up there as the top three of all-time (BKB fights).

‘It was lovely news to hear. It was a little bit of recognition, that fight is never going to go away, it’s happened.

‘Everyday on BKB they stream different fights, but I know that one will be around forever, people will still talk about it for ever. I’ve got my own little bit of history now.

‘I like being involved in wars. I said in the interview after (British cruiserweight title win), if you’re fighting at that standard you should be getting hit, you’re not walking through people at that standard. It’s why we’re in there, we want to be in these situations, it’s why I love it.’