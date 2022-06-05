Jackson’s career best haul as bowlers help out with the bat as Waterlooville move up to second place in Southern Premier League Division 2

Sam Robinson his 21 not out as Waterlooville defeated Hartley Wintney by three wickets. Picture: Neil Marshall

Jackson’s 5-29 burst helped bowl Wintney out for 155 after the hosts had been asked to bat first.

But Ville made a hash of their run chase, slipping to 66-6 with only opener Gabriel Broadhurst (39) making double figures in the top six.

Jackson (19) and Robinson started a fightback by adding 30 for the seventh wicket. And Hillman, in at No 9, struck an unbeaten 33 in an unbroken eighth wicket stand of 60 with former Bedhampton Mariners regular Robinson (21 not out).

That ensured Ville triumphed for the fourth time in five matches, hoisting them into second place - just five points adrift of neighbours Hambledon.

Andover started the day top but slipped to third after a 17-run loss to Fair Oak.

Former Test cricketer John Nyumbu had taken 3-16 in the previous week’s win against Waterlooville. This time, the seam bowler - who took five wickets in the first innings of his Test debut for Zimbabwe against South Africa in 2014- bagged 2-37 as Fair Oak posted 245-6 (Joseph McNeeney 60, Gregor McKenzie 56).