Jai’s try treble helps Portsmouth RFC Under-15s celebrate county cup success

Vice-captain Jai Remnant scored a hat-trick of tries as Portsmouth Under-15s lifted the Hampshire Cup.

By Simon Carter
Monday, 28th March 2022, 1:03 pm
Portsmouth U15s line up after beating Alton at Hooks Lane.

The flanker opened the scoring in a 32-19 victory over Alton at Havant RFC’s Hooks Lane venue.

A try from Teddy Skinner gave Portsmouth a 10-5 half-time lead before Remnant (2), skipper Eben Skinner and Aaron Morgan bagged second half tries. Dom Vugler kicked one conversion.