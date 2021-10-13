James Lester suffers collarbone break as Havant Hockey Club's early season struggles continue at Teddington

Jamie Rawlings struck twice in Havant's defeat at Teddington. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 031021-45)

Player-head coach James Morris' men are rooted to the foot of the men's National League Division One South table having failed to pick up a point from their opening three matches.

And to add to the current woes, James Lester was taken to Kingstonian Hospital after falling awkwardly and breaking his left collarbone in the Teddington defeat.

The visitors fell behind early in the first quarter but Scott Rawlings came close to levelling soon after.

There was a brief stoppage while Lester received medical treatment just past the half-hour mark before being taken to hospital where he discovered he suffered a collarbone break.

Teddington then struck either side of half time to leave Havant facing up to a real battle to get back in it.

Jamie Rawlings did at least pull the score back to 3-1, finding the net from the visitors' first penalty corner of the match.

But the home side managed to restore their three-goal advantage just prior to the end of the third quarter.

Again, Jamie Rawlings gave Havant some hope as he struck his second to make it 4-2 but Teddington scored a fifth a minute from time to cap another afternoon to forget for the visitors.

And things do not get any easier for bottom-side Havant, who host table-toppers Reading on Sunday.

n Fareham men's first-team also shipped five goals as they suffered a second defeat in their opening three National League Conference West matches.

Making the trip to take on Exeter-based Isca, they were on the wrong end of a 5-1 defeat.