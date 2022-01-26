Portsmouth Ladies 2nds' Jess Richardson celebrates her second goal against Trojans 4ths. Picture: Neil Marshall

But it ended with smiles instead of confusion as she struck twice in the 2nds’ 2-0 home win over rock bottom Trojans 4ths in Division 2 South of the South Central League.

Richardson opened the scoring after good work down the right by Chloe-Jeane Parsley, and added a second after the break.

Isy Slack was voted player of the game as Portsmouth completed back-to-back league wins, ahead of a trip to second-placed Southampton University this weekend.

Portsmouth's Joni Duffus, right, in action against Trojans 4ths. Picture: Neil Marshall

Portsmouth 3rds produced another superb result. A week after beating second-placed Alton 2nds 3-1 away in Division 1 Solent, they inflicted a first loss of the season on leaders Petersfield.

Petersfield started strongly with keeper Kirsty Harley making a succession of rapid interventions.

The tempo of the game changed with the arrival of subs Carol Rutter and Miranda Cooper, and Nicky Puckett opened the scoring.

As confidence increased, Amy Rook and Rutter extended the lead before half-time.

Portsmouth Ladies 2nds (purple) v Trojans 4th. Picture: Neil Marshall

Gemma Taylor, Olivia Harridine and Megan Cledwyn all impressed for Portsmouth, but Petersfield reduced the arrears.

Portsmouth netted a fourth when Becky Clay's shot was saved and Katie Allard converted the rebound, before Petersfield had the final say.

There was also a fine win for Portsmouth 4ths, who defeated Petersfield 2nds 4-0 in Division 2 Solent.

Portsmouth piled on the pressure from the start, and an early short corner saw a Michelle Hughes shot saved and Hayley Lawton netting the rebound.

Jess Richardson, right, on the attack.Picture: Neil Marshall

Shortly after her arrival, sub Freya Mein was instrumental in the second goal, receiving a quickly taken sideline hit from Florence Di Marco and setting up Hughes to hit the backboard.

Further goals followed in the second half from Nikki Chedzoy and Hughes.

Portsmouth 5ths keeper Poppy Searle produced some fine saves, but could not prevent her side from losing 3-0 to IBM Nomads in Division 3 Solent.

Chloe-Jeane Parsley, right. Picture: Neil Marshall

Clair Hamson's shot is blocked by the Trojans' 'keeper. Picture: Neil Marshall