Baker struck an unbeaten 77 in Locks’ six-wicket victory at Shanklin & Godshill on the Isle of Wight.

That made it 15 wins from 17 County Division 3 South fixtures in 2022 - good enough for promotion in most seasons.

But Kerala booked the second promotion spot behind champions Calmore Sports with a run spree against Langley Manor 2nds.

Both Kerala and Calmore ended a sun-drenched summer with 16 wins and a solitary loss.

Asked to chase 207 for victory, Locks were 39-2 when skipper Andrew Booth fell first ball.

Baker and Joe Acaster (62 from just 25 balls) later added 95 for the fourth wicket as Locks won in the 35th over.

It was the eighth time that Baker had passed 50 in league action this season, going on to a century on four occasions.

He finished with 1,071 league runs at an average of 97.36 - second behind Bramshaw skipper Tom Arnold (1,152) in the overall Hampshire League run charts.

Baker was one of four batters to pass the 1,000 run milestone - the others being Suttoners’ Craig Dennett (1,026) and Medstead’s Gareth Phillips (1,025).

In contrast, Craig McLean topped the 2021 Hampshire League run log with 810.

Prajun Kallidil led from the front as Kerala batted their way into a dominant position against Langley Manor.

After winning the toss, Kallidil struck 11 fours and a six in racing to 99 off 90 balls before failing to record his maiden league century.

Pranav Pathiyarappattu (61) and opener Presh Prasad (44) also impressed, while 46 extras boosted Kerala’s total to 324-5 at Knellers Lane.

Vishnu Lal bagged a career best 5-38 and Shan Shajahan backed with 4-43 as Langley slithered to 127 all out.

Relegated Fareham & Crofton 2nds ended with a flourish, beating Portsmouth & Southsea 2nds by 64 runs at Bath Lane.

Ieuan Carney and extras joint top scored with 40 as the hosts amassed 229-8 after electing to bat.

Gary West took 4-28 as P & S were bowled out for 164. They had reached 58-1, but quickly subsided to 72-5 and 80-6.

Jack Robson and Simon Orr compiled half-centuries for Sarisbury 2nds in their two-wicket defeat against Bashley 3rds.

Robson (77) and Orr (64) helped Sarisbury post 236-6, a total boosted by 33 wides in a total of 40 extras.