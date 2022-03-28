Joel Knight keeps his cool as Havant take big step towards claiming top-five London & SE Premier finish with late, late Westcombe Park win

And Will Knight's side's late, late victory following Jake Hewett's stoppage-time try ensured they took a huge step towards guaranteeing a top-five finish in their first campaign back at this level after their title win.

With three games of the season remaining, fifth-placed Havant have opened up a sizeable 11-point gap having beaten Westcombe - in sixth - last time out.

In fact, should Knight's troops collect the 15 points left on offer to them this term they would end the season on a high total of 89 points from their 26 matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Knight kept his cool to deliver Havant's last-gasp victory at Westcombe Park with his conversion Picture: Keith Woodland

Although 'satisfied' with his side's efforts across the season, Havant head coach Knight cannot help but think how they could even be right up in the title shake-up had they not been edged out in close affairs earlier in the campaign, though.

‘We'll be going for maximum points out of the next three games, if we can do that and that means fifth place, then fine,’ said the Havant head coach.

‘We know that actually, in a few games, could have done better and the difference between us being in that mix at the top of the league for promotion places and being where we are is a few games that got away by a point or a few points.

‘That's the learning from this season, every game counts, every point and performance counts almost. I cannot be anything but pleased and satisfied with where we're at.’

Wes Dugan wiped out an early unconverted try from the hosts as Havant drew level at 5-5 on the 20-minute mark, only for Westcombe to go over again in added time in the first-half to lead 10-5 at the break.

The visitors were really up against it when the home side opened up a 17-5 advantage within 10 minutes of the restart. There was hope when Harry Carr went over after some great work from Jacob Knight with his offload with the best part of 15 minutes still left on the club.