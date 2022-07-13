Joel McIntyre, right, has his hand raised after defeating Nikita Basin on his ring return last October. Picture: Barry Zee

McIntyre takes on local Chad Sugden in Newark, Nottinghamshire, for the vacant English light-heavyweight title this Friday.

It is a belt that McIntyre first held in 2016, and after failing in his bid to regain the title in December 2018 - losing to Miles Shinkwin - he announced his retirement.

But the boxing bug bit again last year and McIntyre returned to the ring in style - knocking out previously unbeaten Israeli Nikita Basin inside 34 seconds at South Parade Pier last October.

He hasn’t fought since, with a planned April contest against Pawel Strykowski falling through when the Pole failed to show for the pre-fight weigh-in.

McIntyre has been in training at Hilsea’s Base Camp for around nine weeks for this Friday’s title fight, overseen by coach Daron Wismeman and David Birmingham.

‘I have been training Joel for around five years and I’ve never seen him so focussed,’ declared Wiseman. ‘He’s in the shape of his life.