Joel McIntyre's devastating boxing return - and things could get even better before year is out

Joel McIntyre, right, is all smiles after landing a knock-out victory over Nikita Basin. Picture: Barry Zee

That's the view of the Leigh Park fighter's trainer Daron Wiseman, who was full of praise for McIntrye's latest career knock-out victory.

Headliner McIntyre, 33, made his boxing return after nearly three years without a bout by stopping previously unbeaten Israeli Nikita Basin after just 34 seconds on the 'Pompey Assemble' show on South Parade Pier.

It capped the perfect return to the sport for the former English light heavyweight title holder, who quit boxing after defeat in his national title showdown with Miles Shinkwin in December 2018.

Joel McIntyre, left, in battle with Nikita Basin. Picture: Barry Zee

But determined not to be known as 'Pompey's biggest underachiever', McIntrye - now with a 19-4 professional career record - is back and head coach Wiseman sees no reason why his man cannot fight for the vacant English light heavyweight title before 2021 is out to complete an incredible return.

Wiseman said: ‘We’re on the hunt for that English tite now, that’s what we’re on the hunt for. If we could get it this year then that would be the icing on the cake to finish this year off.

‘It’s possible because it’s vacated at the moment so it’s anyone’s. If we could get that in Portsmouth (title fight) that would be absolutely amazing.

‘Joel’s determined, he’s got his goal what he’s set, he wants English then British titles - he knows where he is - he’s under no illusions, he’s not getting any younger, but he’s still fresh and this is the time for him. If it doesn’t happen then it doesn’t happen, he knows what it’s like to lose, he’s coming back stronger, which you can see, I think it’s all going to pan out just right for him, I really do.’

McIntyre was the headline act on what was a great night for boxing in the city.

Southbourne's Joseph Butler extended his unbeaten pro record to 4-0 with a points win over Poland's Jakub Laskowski.