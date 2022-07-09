Jonty Oliver is the unlikely batting hero with last-ball six as Hambledon maintain winning Southern Premier League run

He smacked the final ball of the match for a six to give his side a dramatic three-wicket success against Fair Oak.

For the first time this season, the Dons were in deep trouble in a Division 2 fixture. Asked to chase Fair Oak’s 215 total, they were still 101 adrift of victory when the sixth wicket tumbled.

And South African run machine Matt De Villiers was back in the pavilion, after scoring just 18 - his lowest score of the campaign.

Mark Butcher scored 36 in a crucial seventh wicket stand for Hambledon alongside match-winner Jonty Oliver. Picture: Vernon Nash

But Oliver, batting at No 7, and fellow teenager Mark Butcher (No 8) promptly added 81 for the seventh wicket before the latter departed.

Hambledon needed 14 off the final over, bowled by Monty Mackenzie. Oliver ran twos off the first two balls before taking a single off the third. George Harding’s single brought Oliver back on strike with eight needed off two deliveries.

He took two more off the penultimate ball before depositing the final delivery over the ropes - his first maximum of the afternoon seeing him end on 62 not out, his highest score for the 1st XI.

Oak skipper Gregor Mackenzie (49) and Monty Mackenzie (42) had helped their side progress to 178-3 after the former had elected to bat.

But Henry Glanfield’s 3-19 burst sparked a collapse, Oak dismissed for 215.

Dan McGovern (47) impressed for Dons before he was fourth out at 105.

An unbroken century stand for the sixth wicket gave St Cross 2nds victory at Waterlooville.

Chasing the hosts’ 180 all out total at Rowlands Avenue, St Cross slipped to 81-5.

But Michael Howarth (57 not out) and George O’Connor (48 not out) shared a 103-run partnership as the visitors reached their target in the 48th over.

After being inserted, Ville failed to push on after reaching 113-2 thanks to Josh McCoy (35) and skipper Archie Reynolds (30). David Orchard’s 3-16 off eight overs helped peg the hosts back.

A former Test international starred as Andover replaced OTs & Romsey in second place by handing them an eight-wicket thrashing.

John Nyumbu - who played three Tests for Zimbabwe between 2014-2016 - took 4-37 as OTs were rushed out for 92 (Babu Veettil 3-10).