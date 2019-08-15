Have your say

Skipper Josh McCoy admitted Purbrook face a nervy final three weeks to the season, starting against Tichborne Park at The Heath tomorrow.

Two successive defeats have plunged them into the relegation battle at the bottom of Southern Premier League division three.

It wasn't that long ago that McCoy's side were pushing for promotion, but it has proved a tight competition.

But he’s backing his players to get the results they need to stay up.

‘We have got three big games left between now and the end of the season,’ said McCoy.

‘There is not a lot separating us from the team second from bottom.

‘Personally, I think one good win should do it.

‘Preferably, we can get what we need sooner rather than later.

‘Our final game of the season is against fellow relegation-battlers Portsmouth & Southsea.

‘I shouldn't think either team wants it to go to the final game.

‘Our ambition at the start of the season was to be promoted but it has proved such a competitive league.

‘Starting the season poorly didn't help and availability has been a problem at times.

‘There were also a number of close games lost that we should have won.

‘We feel that we shouldn't be in this position but it is what it is. Now it is a case of not panicking and holding our nerve.

‘We have the quality in the team to stay up.’

McCoy is boosted by the return of Ollie Brunswick, Brad Mengham and Aaron Dean.

Portsmouth & Southsea should improve their survival chances at Lymington II. The in-form visitors are targeting a fourth successive win.

Fareham & Crofton can take a big step towards safety by beating second-placed Fawley at Bath Lane.

In the premier division, Havant take on Burridge at Havant Park.

Both teams need a win to lift themselves away from the bottom two.

Portsmouth visit Calmore Sports intent on maintaining their push for the division one runners-up spot.

Ricky Rawlins is looking for Sarisbury to get back to winning ways on their visit to OT's & Romsey.

Waterlooville have a crucial game at South Wilts II where a win will go a long way towards securing their division two status.