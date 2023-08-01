Harry Gadd on his way to his first Southern Premier League half-century of the season at Bournemouth. Picture by James Robinson

On a day where bowlers held the upper hand, Gadd’s unbeaten 68 dominated his side’s 138 all out total at Chapel Gate after the visitors had been inserted.

It could have been a lot worse - Gadd and No 11 Kai Ziemkendorf (2) added 36 for the last wicket, the highest partnership of the innings.

Gadd, batting at No 4, was in early after captain Ben Walker (7) had been run out and George Metzger (7) was trapped leg before by Dan Cowley.

He watched on as Havant slipped to 53-4 when Pete Hopson (27) and Chris Stone fell in successive balls.

Gadd was on 35 when Richard Jerry became South African raised Cole Rushforth’s fifth victim as Havant crumbled to 102-9.

Rushforth ended with 5-36, his best SPL figures for Bournemouth - trumping the 4-40 he had taken at Havant earlier this season.

The hosts made an even worse start than Havant, with Thomas Willoughby bowled first ball by Jerry.

It was 37-4 when Jake Hurley was caught by Gadd off the bowling of Chris Morgan.

No 6 Tom Robinson (55) was Bournemouth’s mainstay, but there was still work to do when he was seventh out at 120.

Rob Pack (15 not out) and Connor Smith (11 not out) guided the Dorset club to a three-wicket win, though.

Havant are now fourth in the table, Burridge having leapt above them by routing Lymington for just 37 en route to a 169-run victory.

Havant’s home SPL T20 Cup quarter-final tie with Burridge was rained off on Sunday. It will now be played next weekend, August 6.

Sam Beer returned his best SPL bowling figures as top flight leaders St Cross romped to victory over Bashley.

The Australian bagged 6-33 as the New Forest club were skittled for 81 in Winchester.

Jack Bransgrove - son of Hampshire chairman Rod - top scored with 33 as the defending champions eased to a seven-wicket success.