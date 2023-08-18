Kalim Shiraz celebrates 50th appearance for Portsmouth Community in style

Kalim Shiraz, left, with Matt Barber ahead of his 50th appearance for Portsmouth Community

Inserting Solent Rangers 2nds, Community routed their hosts for just 57 in the Hampshire League Division 5 SE fixture at Farlington.

In ideal conditions for seam and swing bowling, Shiraz took 4-20 while Abey Cherain bagged a league-best 5-20 as Rangers were dismissed inside 16 overs.

Opener Eldhose Arekkal (13) was the only batter to reach double figures, with Community only using two bowlers - the other wicket to fall was a run out.

Despite losing a couple of early wickets, opener Mike Bristow (22 not out) and Tom Clay (19) saw Community home by a seven-wicket margin.

Solent’s dismal performance meant Fareham & Crofton 3rds’ 63 all out against Clanfield wasn’t the division’s lowest total.

Replying to the visitors’ 200-9 at Bath Lane, Fareham were shot out inside 22 overs to lose by 137 runs.

Kuthubudeen Malikoo was Fareham’s early destroyer, removing the top four on his way to league-best figures of 4-16.

Sean Swift (2-11), James MacGregor (2-15) and Nick Sawyer (2-18) also got among the wickets as the hosts collapsed to 44-9.

A 19-run stand for the last wicket between skipper Martin Greenwood (24 not out) - one of only two batters in double figures - and Kieran Prior (0) was the highest of the innings.

Malikoo had earlier hit 40 at No 8 to help Clanfield reach 200 after they had been 155-8 Skipper Matt Bradley (53) top scored.

The Hampshire League’s leading runscorer was close to his fourth league century of the season as Gosport Challengers remained in the promotion zone.

Mahesh Sasi took his tally to 798 with 88 as Challengers recovered from 12-2 to post 240-7 against Gosport 3rds at Privett Park.

Sasi is 80 runs ahead of Hartley Wintney’s Darren McBride, whose last four league innings have been 62 not out, 133, 109 and 94.

McBride has also been a regular for the Hampshire Over-50s XI this season.

Gosport lurched to 48-6 in reply but avoided real embarrassment as Scott Rodwell hit an unbeaten 66 batting at No 8.