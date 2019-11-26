Keith keeps his nerve as Fountain maintain pressure on Portsmouth Men’s Darts League front-runners

Fountain B kept the pressure on the front-runners in Division 1 of the Portsmouth Men’s Darts League.

They came from 2-4 down to beat Shearer Arms 5-4 and move to within two points of top spot.

Del Thomson and Robert Blake twice gave Shearer the lead but each time Fountain levelled through Joe Sweetman (including a 180) and Richard Oliver.

Shearer moved within a set of victory through John Rogers and Sam Palmer, with Palmer

recording a 13-dart leg.

Momentum then swung to Fountain as David Ness and Keith Mayne restored parity at 4-4.

Shearer were a player short so needed a redraw for the final set, but it was Fountain’s David Keith - helped by a 103 game-shot - who triumphed.

Phoenix Southsea secured their first Division 2 points as they shocked table-topping Clarence Gardens 5-4.

Phoenix were quick out the blocks as Neil Loughton, David Mitchell and Chris Barnes put them 3-1 up with only Paul Richmond offering an early response.

Nick Lamb halved Clarence’s deficit but Peter Hickman won the next set to put Phoenix on

the brink of victory.

Phoenix only had six players so needed redraws for the last three sets and bagged the points when Mitchell claimed his second win of the night.

Clarence made the scoreline more respectable as Lee Robertson was awarded a walkover and Jake Amos won the final set.

Old House at Home are third in Division 3 following a 6-3 triumph against Compass Rose.

Peter Neale, Dale Adams, Kevin Gamblin and John O’Shea propelled Old House into a 4-0 lead before Matt Foster got Compass off the mark.

Stuart Deacon claimed a second for Rose but Jake Hastie and Ian Sprake took the next two sets to give Old House victory.

Compass didn’t field a full team so did a redraw for the final match, which they won through Michael Angell.

Jolly Taxpayer B are still searching for their first Division 4 win as they lost 6-3 to Duke of Devonshire.

Duke stormed into a 3-0 lead courtesy of Craig Dyer, Kevin Houghton and Harry Rogers.

Seamus Gordon and Chris Wallis hit back for Taxpayer before Duke’s John Elverson made it 4-2.

Keiran Avery pulled a leg back for Taxpayer but Bob Osborne and Paul Simmonds won the remaining ties for Duke.

Rose in June A twice came from behind to dispatch Red White & Blue 6-3 in Division 5.

Cliff Martin and Aaron Peachy gave Red White & Blue the initial lead only for Rose’s Jim Dugan and Malcolm Sparks to make it 2-2.

Red White & Blue regained the lead through Mark McKeon but it was one-way traffic from there on as Mitchell Saynor, Dave Holton, Ian Saynor and Graham Turner rattled off four on the trot for Rose.

Paul Jerome (Phoenix North End A) threw a 13-dart leg and 180 while there were 15-darters from Colin McKean (Fountain B) and Chris Harradine (Rose in June B) with McKean hitting a 110 finish and Harradine scoring 180.

Charlie Linkhorn (Milton Arms) and Shaun Poat (Newcome Arms A) both finished legs in 17 darts and Robert Ford (Rose in June B), David Place (Stag B) and David Smith (Jolly Taxpayer C) all notched 18-dart efforts with Place and Smith checking-out on 130 and 104 respectively.

Steve Woodage (Artillery Arms) registered a 120 finish, Allan Campbell (George & Dragon) hit a 117 check-out, Duncan Cope (Stag B) had a 116 game-shot and Stan Brimecome snr (Phoenix North End A) finished on 112.

Peter Vine (British Queen), Dave Whiteaway (Northcote Hotel), Jon Tazewell (Phoenix North End A), Dean Charman (Lord Chichester B), Liam Emery (George & Dragon) and Gavin Hall) Phoenix North End C) all fired in maximums.