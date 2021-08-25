Kerala 3rds will complete 100 per cent Hampshire League season if they win their last Division 6 South East game

Portsmouth Community batting against Kerala 3rds at Cockleshell Gardens. Picture: Neil Marshall

And the formbook certainly suggests that will be the case - Kerala have won all nine completed games they have played in 2021 while rock bottom Emsworth have lost all eight of theirs.

Kerala’s latest victory came against early-season table-toppers Portsmouth Community - though they were given a scare.

Dawn Ambi ran through the Community tail to finish with his second best set of HL bowling figures as the hosts were shot out for 82 at Cockleshell Gardens.

Opener Mike Bristow top scored with 29 and wicketkeeper Matt Barber was left stranded on 13 not out as left-arm spinner Ambi bagged 5-10.

In reply, Community captain John Creamer (2-16) and vice captain Dave Going (3-21) gave their side hopes of sealing an unlikely victory.

But after Kerala’s top seven had mustered just 44 runs between them, No 8 Prajun Kallidil struck an unbeaten 33 to preserve Kerala’s perfect record.

Hayling Island 2nds and Clanfield - the latter in their first season of Hampshire League cricket - will also win promotion with fine-day triumphs on Saturday.

Clanfield captain Matt Bradley smashed an unbeaten 131 in his side’s 144-run hammering of Gosport Borough 4ths.

He struck 16 fours and three sixes in an 84-ball knock that propelled Clanfield to 238-3 after Bradley had elected to bat first.

After Clanfield had slipped to 13-2, Bradley added 97 for the third wicket with Mike Collins (47) and an unbroken 118 for the fourth with John Windebank (30 not out).

Gosport crumbled to 27-5 in reply and staggered to 94 all out at Privett Park.

Roy Goulding (3-14), Andy Wellen (3-18) and Steven Graham (2-12) did most of the early damage with Adam Smith (2-15) bagging late wickets.

Hayling 2nds maintained their promotion challenge with a 71-run victory over Denmead.

Opener Alex Johnson (57) top scored as Hayling were bowled out for 161 (Pete Lines 3-53) after winning the toss.

But that was still more than enough as Denmead were dismissed for 90.

Opener Matt Barnard (30) was one of only three men to reach double figures before being removed by Jack Shore (3-19). Roland Barnard and Craig Ellis both took 2-5.

Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths romped to one of the largest victories in modern Hampshire League history.

They handed Hayling 3rds a huge 266-run drubbing at Langstone Harbour helped by a century from Matthew Wheeler.

Batting at No 6, the skipper smacked 13 fours and six sixes in an unbeaten 113 made from just 52 deliveries.

With opener Mohit Patel hitting 62, P & S amassed 304-7 with Will Mccathie’s two overs costing him 53 runs.

The situation got even worse for Hayling when they replied.

Openers Richard Gillam and Andy Longhorn were both out without scoring, while Billy Younghusband and Jason Longhurst - at Nos 3 and 4 respectively - made just one apiece.

Only No 9 Zach Gillam (10 not out) managed double figures as Hayling were skittled for 38 in 14.4 miserable overs.

Sam Bertenshaw bagged 4-5 off five overs with Dinel Denipitiya (3-14) and Steven Pinhorne (2-8) providing good back-up.

Paul Gillen helped Gosport Borough defeat Bedhampton Mariners 3rds in a low-scoring affair at Hollybank.

He claimed 4-7 off eight overs as Mariners were restricted to 109-7 off their 40 overs - skipper Paul O’Leary (35) the highest scorer at the top of the order.

Gosport made hard work of their run chase, and ninth wicket pair Freddie Boswell (13 not out) and skipper Shaun Harris (1 not out) were at the crease when victory was finally sealed in the 35th over.

A Graham (4-34) was Bedhampton’s chief wicket-taker.