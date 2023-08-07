Last-ball six shatters Portsmouth’s Southern Premier Cricket League T20 Cup dream

Will Smitherman on his way to 52 for Portsmouth in their SPL T20 Cup loss at Alton. Picture by Howard Gadsby

Bash Walters strode to the middle to face the final delivery of a rain-affected quarter-final with Alton requiring four runs.

They had started the final over needing just eight, but Reuben McArdle conceded just four runs off his first four balls.

Scott Myers was then run out by Carlin Joy off the penultimate ball.

Walters, though, smacked his only ball over the ropes to sentence Portsmouth to an agonising defeat at Jubilee Fields.

After losing the toss, visiting skipper Fraser Hay opened the Portsmouth batting and was dismissed for nine.

That brought Will Smitherman to the crease, who proceeded to hit a run-a-ball 52 with two fours and two sixes.

Joy (21) was next highest as Portsmouth were restricted to 130-7 off their 20 overs.

A rain interruption saw the hosts presented with a revised target of 81 in 12 overs. And at 35-7 off seven of them, they were behind the run rate - Joseph Kooner-Evans having sent down a rare T20 maiden.