News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Last-ball six shatters Portsmouth’s Southern Premier Cricket League T20 Cup dream

A last-ball six shattered Portsmouth’s Southern Premier League T20 Cup dream.
By Simon Carter
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Will Smitherman on his way to 52 for Portsmouth in their SPL T20 Cup loss at Alton. Picture by Howard GadsbyWill Smitherman on his way to 52 for Portsmouth in their SPL T20 Cup loss at Alton. Picture by Howard Gadsby
Will Smitherman on his way to 52 for Portsmouth in their SPL T20 Cup loss at Alton. Picture by Howard Gadsby

Bash Walters strode to the middle to face the final delivery of a rain-affected quarter-final with Alton requiring four runs.

They had started the final over needing just eight, but Reuben McArdle conceded just four runs off his first four balls.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scott Myers was then run out by Carlin Joy off the penultimate ball.

Walters, though, smacked his only ball over the ropes to sentence Portsmouth to an agonising defeat at Jubilee Fields.

Most Popular

After losing the toss, visiting skipper Fraser Hay opened the Portsmouth batting and was dismissed for nine.

That brought Will Smitherman to the crease, who proceeded to hit a run-a-ball 52 with two fours and two sixes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joy (21) was next highest as Portsmouth were restricted to 130-7 off their 20 overs.

A rain interruption saw the hosts presented with a revised target of 81 in 12 overs. And at 35-7 off seven of them, they were behind the run rate - Joseph Kooner-Evans having sent down a rare T20 maiden.

Alton had reached 52-4 off nine overs, but then took 19 off the 10th - bowled by McArdle.