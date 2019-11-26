Late equaliser denies Portsmouth a top two place in Division 1 of the Hampshire Women’s League

Portsmouth women’s 1st XI let slip a 3-1 lead to draw at home to New Forest.

Victory would have taken them above their visitors into second place in Division 1 of the Hampshire League.

Up against a New Forest side who had won all four away league games this season, Portsmouth took an early lead through Sam Hassall.

After New Forest had leveller, Katie Spooner restored the hosts’ lead and it was 3-1 early in the second half thanks to a Lauren Stewart goal.

New Forest, though, refused to throw in the towel and hit back to draw - a late short corner equaliser denying Portsmouth second place.

Nicky Puckett struck four times as Portsmouth 2nds romped to a 6-1 win against Gosport.

Louisa McKay and Rebecca Clay also netted before Christina Nelson latched onto Georgia Clist's pass to grab a late consolation.

Player of the match went to Louisa McKay for her strong attacks down the left wing.

Goals from Zoe Main and a late winner from Hayley Saunders gave Portsmouth 4ths a 2-1 victory against Salisbury.

Portsmouth were strong in defence with Sam Pat, Andrea Barnes, Tia Woolmer and Dhruit Shah impressing - the latter suffering a broken nose after being struck in the face by the ball - while keeper Jess Thompson produced some good saves.

Player of the match, though, was awarded to Laura Burden for fabulous clearances and midfield work.

Florence DiMarco struck a superb late winner as Portsmouth 4ths won 3-2 at Fleet & Ewshot.

It was a great display after the visitors travelled with 12 outfield players and no recognised goalkeeper.

Chloe Robertson and a deflected effort from Gemma English were also on target before Wendy Dunning secured herself the player of the match award by stopping a penalty flick.

Portsmouth had resigned themselves to a draw before DiMarco left a wake of beaten defenders in her path to score a great solo goal.

Got a sports story for The News? Contact head of community sport Simon Carter on 02392 622141.