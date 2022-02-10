Nadz Moore was on target for Portsmouth against Salisbury. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Looking to bounce back from a 7-0 home humbling by Southampton, their previously depleted squad was strengthened by the return of a number of key players - and it showed.

The first half was an end to end affair with neither side looking likely to break the deadlock, with Portsmouth playing good build up hockey but unable to complete the final creative pass against a well organised defence.

Portsmouth took a second half lead with a fine short corner strike by skipper and birthday girl Nadz Moore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were unlucky not to add a second when a cross appeared to be deflected in by Georgia Clist. The umpire, however, said the ball had hit a defender’s stick and gave only a long corner.

This seemed to rally Salisbury and it took a brave sliding block by keeper Kezia Winter to keep them out.

Pressure paid off, though, and the hosts converted a short corner with 10 minutes left on the clock.

The game then looked to be heading for a draw only for Salisbury to be awarded a penalty corner with just a couple of minutes remaining from what appeared to be a poorly timed but innocuous tackle outside the circle.

The Salisbury attempt at goal seemed to be heading well wide but a forward managed to rescue the miscue on the baseline and send in a second attempt which was prodded home.

Portsmouth 2nds grabbed a late leveller against their Salisbury counterparts in Division 2 South.

Trailing at half-time, the hosts equalised when, after Emily Dunkason had won a short corner, Emily Crowcroft’s shot took a deflection on its way in.

Portsmouth 3rds were beaten 4-2 by their Fareham counterparts in Division 1 Solent.

Amy Rook and Rebecca Clay bagged consolation goals, while there was impressive defensive play from Miranda Cooper and Leah Riddy.

United Portsmouth Ladies 1sts claimed a 2-2 draw against Haslemere 3rds.

The visitors led at the interval through Heather Craig, but had to then fight back for a point after Haslemere had netted twice.

US went close when Kathrine Howarth made a fantastic run up the wing, but Charlotte Pearce was unable to convert the cross.