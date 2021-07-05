Lee-on-the-Solent Golf Club's Will Green gearing up to represent England - Lewis Scott, Harry Ellis and Scott Gregory miss out on place at 150th Open Championship

Lee-on-the-Solent Golf Club's Will Green. Picture: Andrew Griffin/AMG Pictures

The Lee-on-the-Solent Golf Club member earned his national call-up after finishing seventh at the English Schools Championship as part of the Hampshire boys team.

That was good enough to hand last year's county under-21 champion the final spot in the England Schools squad, who will face Wales in August, writes Andrew Griffin.

The 18-year-old was made to work hard for his place in the national team, though. Green just about edged out Essex's Charles Croker on countback, by virtue of his one-under par back nine, having both shot 73 and 72.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenager Green, who plays off two, arrived at the England Schools Championship having already won a first national title.

He went all the way to become the inter-collegiate tour national finals winner at Stoke's Trentham Golf Club.

Green finished three shots clear of the field to secure his first world amateur ranking points in the process.

The Itchen College prospect was understandably delighted to clinch his first big win and is now looking ahead to representing England.

Green said: ‘I left a lot of shots out there in the first two rounds – I couldn’t really get the putter working.

‘So it was a fantastic feeling to secure my first big win – and also to help Itchen win their first national team

event.

‘The win has given me confidence in my ability to compete at the next level of golf – and I am really pleased to finally obtain a world amateur ranking.

‘Hopefully I can get that down this season, which will help get me into the bigger events.’

Meanwhile, a trio of golfers from across the area missed out on their chance to make it to this month's Open Championship.

Green's Lee club-mate and professional, Lewis Scott, who was three-time Lee champion as an amateur between 2015-18, finished 13th overall in the regional qualifying to reach Royal St George's.

Only the top three at the four courses offering Open Championship qualification were able to secure a spot in the 150th Open Championship.

Former Meon Valley Golf Club junior Harry Ellis was just a shot behind Scott at Princes Golf Club - a venue where Ellis famously won the Amateur Championship in 2017.