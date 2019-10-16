Lewis Banner wins again at Lakeside parkrun … William Bryan triumphs by over three minutes at Southsea

There was a familiar winner of the 180th Lakeside parkrun.

Stubbington Green’s Lewis Banner collected his eighth win in 12 visits to the venue in a personal best 16.48.

Denmead Striders’ Richard Murphy was runner-up on his first Lakeside run - but his 42nd parkrun in all - six seconds adrift.

Ashley Leigh (Portsmouth Joggers) also recorded a new pb of 17.05 in finishing third.

Victory AC’s Simon Gill was fourth in 17.08, while Lakeside first timers Chris West (Chichester Runners, 17.37) and Tom Wallace (18.34) filled the next two places.

Three more Portsmouth Joggers appeared in the top 11 - William Taylor (8th, 18.43), Phil Guest (10th, 19.17) and Jonny Langley (11th, 19.31).

Teenager Rowena Barker, the first female home, clocked a new pb of 19.59 in finishing 16th.

One place further behind was parkrunner extraordinaire David Rowe in 20.00. The 45-49 age group runner was completing his 516th parkrun, but his first at Lakeside.

Down in 62nd - out of 316 finishers, all completing the run in under an hour - was Portsmouth Joggers Club’s Dave Robbins. He clocked 24.05 on his 300th parkrun appearance.

William Bryan claimed his second Southsea parkrun win of 2019.

He clocked a super fast 15.18 - a new personal best and three minutes and two seconds quicker than runner-up Ross Patridge (Portsmouth Triathletes).

It was his 248th parkrun, but only his eighth at Southsea.

Nick Borg, competing in his first ever parkrun, was ninth in 19.30 while Portsmouth Joggers pair Alex Radice-Gomm (19.32) and David Brawn (19.34) were 9th and 11th respectively.

Jenna Fuller was first woman to finish in 34th place in a new personal best.

Local club runners recording new pbs were Kevin Busch (Gosport Road Runners, 29th, 20.47), 11-14 age group runner Freddie Marshman (Portsmouth Triathletes, 93rd, 23.21), James Yorke (Baffins Fitclub, 147th, 25.42), Rebecca Knowles (Baffins Fitclub, 162nd, 26.14), Sarah Spragg (Baffins Fitclub, 18th, 27.36), Rachel Mitchell (Portsmouth Triathletes, 189th, 27.45), Paul Alland (Baffins Fitclub, 191st, 27.50) and 11-14 group runner Cerys Walton (Baffins Fitclub, 300th, 34.08).