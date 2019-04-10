A masterclass from Crofton Saints Lions under-13s saw them win the Hampshire Cup in style.

The Stubbington-based team recorded an emphatic 5-1 success in the final against Hart Tigers.

Cohwen Whitaker was man of the match in the final as Crofton Saints Lions under-13s won the Hampshire Cup

Hampshire FA’s man-of-the-match trophy went to Crofton Player Cohwen Whitaker who scored two goals to take his tally to 10 in the cup competition for the Lions.

Teddy Beveridge also netted two goals and that made it seven for him in the cup.

The other goal in the final was scored by Denny Adams.

It was a fantastic effort and the team were amazing on the day day. They were fully deserved winners.

Manager Simon Berry and his assistant Lee Kerridge were delighted with the way the team performed.

Berry said: ‘The boys are a real credit to the club with the way they conducted themselves on and off the pitch. In the past two seasons the Lions have been playing up an age group and it really showed with their competitive spirit and never-give-up attitude.

‘Crofton fully deserved their place as champions, playing a lot of the favoured teams during the competition.’

Crofton Saints Lions: Max Plomer, Cohwen Whitaker, Teddy Beveridge, Kieran Jenkins, Denny Adams, Alex Kerridge, Owen Collins, Samuel Berry, Kieran Hillier, Johnny Butler, Will Porton, Matty Pates