Local hero James Vince smacks 38-ball 60 as Southern Brave win Hundred thriller against Birmingham Phoenix at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl

Southern Brave's Chris Jordan and Liam Dawson after their side's victory over Birmingham Phoenix at The Ageas Bowl. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Brave’s captain James Vince the local hero, had led from the front with a 38-ball 60, writes RAF NICHOLSON.

But his dismissal by Moeen Ali off the 58th ball, top-edging a sweep to short fine leg, sparked a collapse from the home side as they sunk from 82-2 to 126-5 in the race to get over the line.

With Brave needing 18 from the final 10, Adam Milne (3-15 from 20 balls) had Ross Whiteley caught at long-on, but Benny Howell put down a crucial catch at deep midwicket.

Fans creating a snake of empty beer cups during The Hundred match at The Ageas Bow;. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

That allowed Chris Jordan (17 not out from 9) to sprint a single off Tom Helm’s final wide and overhaul the 152-run target.

Earlier, Liam Livingstone had finally brought his England T20 form to The Hundred with a ferocious 68 from 44 balls for Phoenix, sharing an unbeaten 104-run partnership with Miles Hammond (44 not out from 29).

But it was Brave’s early squeezing of Phoenix which proved critical, the home side confining them to 27-1 in the first 25 balls - the least productive powerplay in the competition so far for the Birmingham-based side.

Vince’s decision to hand a 10-ball spell to left-arm wristspinner Jake Lintott (2-13 from 15 balls) was subsequently handsomely repaid, as Finn Allen danced down the wicket and was stumped off the 34th, before captain Moeen Ali fell three balls later for a duck - bowled attempting the sweep.

Southern Brave's James Vince watched by Chris Cooke. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

Between times, a wayward five from Colin de Grandhomme had cost Brave 18 runs, as well as the wicket of Livingstone, who skied to mid-off on 12* but was reprieved by an overstep from the bowler.

Phoenix benefitted from the error to the tune of 56 runs as Livingstone rode his luck, wildly swinging at almost every ball, a tactic which yielded four sixes.

In reply, Brave’s run chase stalled early after they lost Quinton de Kock to the 18th ball, the South African caught and bowled by Milne after steepling the ball high into the air.

By the time Milne struck again, beating Devon Conway for pace to have him bowled off the 81st, Vince had been and gone.

Imran Tahir of Birmingham Phoenix celebrates after taking the wicket of Alex Davies on his return to Hampshire's Ageas Bowl. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

But it was the skipper’s third half-century in four matches at a ground he knows so well which proved crucial in his side putting their first points of the competition on the board.

Vince and Liam Dawson travel to Lord’s on Sunday to face a London Spirit team that could include their Hampshire colleagues Mason Crane and Chris Wood.

Fans react in the crowd during The Hundred match between Southern Brave men and Birmingham Phoenix men at The Ageas Bowl. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.