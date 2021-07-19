Locks Heath 2nds still searching for first Hampshire League victory of 2021 after eighth successive loss

No Caption ABCDE

They took on fellow strugglers Bishop’s Waltham in their latest match, but lost by 60 runs to hand Waltham their first Division 4 South win of the campaign.

Tony Boby (56) and Adam Wymbs (42) top scored for Waltham as they posted 192-7 after electing to bat first. Charlie Holyer (2-25) and James King (2-34) were Locks’ most successful bowlers.

Teenager Saransh Gupta (38) was the highest scorer of the three Locks batsmen who managed double figures as they were bowled out for 132 (Jonny Mash 4-27).

Ollie Parvin bagged four cheap wickets as Bedhampton Mariners hammered Curdridge by 143 runs.

Parvin claimed 4-23 off eight overs as Curdridge, who only had 10 batsmen, were skittled for 82 in reply to Bedhampton’s 225-7 target.

Opener Ross Basketter and Stuart Wainwright had earlier both hit 42, while there was an unbroken eighth wicket stand between Tom Wright (30 not out) and Jagdamba Bisht (20 not out).

Jon Hudson cracked an unbeaten 70 as Waterlooville 2nds romped to a nine-wicket victory over Fareham & Crofton 2nds.

After Fareham had been restricted to 113-9, opener Hudson hit six fours in his 99-ball innings as Ville won in the 32nd over.

Alex Wimble (30) had helped Fareham reach 90-3, whereby they lost their remaining seven wickets for the addition of just 24 runs.