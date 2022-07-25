Locks Heath win first Portsmouth & Southsea W10 women’s cricket festival

They came out on top in a round robin event at St James’ which also featured Havant, Clanfield and the host club.

The teams took part in W10 games - 10-a-side matches with 10 players in a team who each bat and who each bowl.

P & S women’s team founder Roisin Barnard said: ‘We’re just trying to get as many women involved as we can.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locks Heath ladies. Back (from left) Kerry Meredith, Kez Hurst, Amy Fernandes, Helen Ilif, Amanda Gray, Jag Kainth, Lyn Hart. Front - Katell Compton, Jess Mills, Sian Mills, Hayley Cousins

‘There’s no worries about being hit by a hard ball - we use a soft ball, it’s more like rounders or softball.

‘We’ve just been playing friendlies since we started in May 2021, nothing too serious. But we’ll probably look to join the Hampshire W10 league next year - some of the players are probably ready for a league.’

P & S players range from 16 to mid-50s. Their eldest player - Michaela Chandler - is the daughter of the youngest, Katie Allard.