Locks Heath's Matt King comes out on top to continue winning professional career run since initial setback

The Locks Heath welterweight landed a points decision in his favour against his durable opponent, taking his pro record to 4-1.

King, 26, has now had five fights in the space of 15 months since turning over and making his debut against highly rated Irishman Edward Donovan in March 2021.

Since suffering a points defeat in that tough contest, car mechanic King has tasted victory in each of his following four bouts - and he believes improvements are being made every time he steps in the ring.

Matt King landed victory in his South Parade Pier contest on Friday night

He said: ‘It was definitely better than my last performance. I thought my fitness was a lot better than last time. I just felt great on the night.

‘He (opponent Carl) was solid, to be fair, I caught him with some mean shots - I heard the wind come out of him a couple of times - I then jumped on him but he knew how to get out of trouble. Fair play to him.

‘If I really jumped on him then maybe (stopped inside the distance), but I didn't want to run out of steam. You've always got to be careful, stay disciplined with it, rather than jumping on, getting too excited, you could end up getting knocked out yourself.’

In what was his second South Parade Pier fight of his pro career, King was thankful to his supporters for coming out to cheer him on.