Lord's on the line as Sarisbury Athletic prepare historic National Village Cup semi-final against 2017 champions Reeds

Jon Floyd regards Sarisbury Athletic’s National Village Cup semi-final against Reeds as the biggest game in the club’s history.

A win in Hertfordshire on Sunday will fire Ricky Rawlins’ side into a Lord’s final.

It would be a remarkable achievement for the club – in only their first year in the competition.

Sarisbury, who have battled through eight rounds, are expecting their toughest challenge yet against the two-time champions.

But club stalwart Floyd is hoping they can rise to the occasion and give a large travelling support plenty to shout about.

‘There is a lot of excitement and interest at the club, which is buzzing,’ said Floyd.

‘We are running a 52-seater coach, a mini-bus and a lot more are travelling by car.

‘It is a massive game for us.

‘We have to pinch ourselves at times being just one step away from playing a Lord’s final.

‘It isn’t that we don’t think we are good enough but it is our first time in the competition.’

Josh Hill delivered a match-winning performance as Sarisbury beat North Perrott in the quarter-final.

The all-rounder struck a century and then removed the Somerset outfit’s danger man, who had also reached three figures.

Hill was named player of the round and Sarisbury know a repeat of the 23-year-old’s heroics can take them to Lords.

Floyd added: ‘Josh has scored 800 runs in the league and cup this summer.

‘He could end up hitting the 1,000 mark which will be quite amazing.

‘He hits the ball hard and straight and also bowls four or five overs of quick seam in the middle.’

Sarisbury are forced to make one change with strike-bowler Jordan Wright on holiday. Jason Allmark is drafted in.

The Allotment Road outfit are on the road in Southern League division one tomorrow as they visit Ventnor.